Confederate monument in St. Louis vandalized again

ST. LOUIS (AP) — For the second time in a week, the Confederate monument in St. Louis' Forest Park has been targeted.

KMOV-TV reports that "Black Lives Matter" and "End Racism" were four spray-painted on the 103-year-old granite monument early Saturday. Graphic language had been painted on the monument following protests and counter-protests on May 23.

Mayor Lyda Krewson, who took office in April, plans to have the monument removed soon. She expects to have a removal plan finalized by the end of June.

Cities across the South have either removed or are considering removing monuments and statues to the Confederacy. Some see them as vestiges of racism, while others say they simply mark a part of the nation's history.