Confederate Son

PILOT KNOB- A 95-year-old Pilot Knob man is believed to be the oldest surviving son of a Confederate soldier in Missouri. Luther Ortho was recognized Saturday at the Battle of Pilot Knob Re-enactment. He was inducted into the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Walt Busch of the Fort Davidson State Historic Site says that across the U.S there are only about 100 surviving sons of Civil War veterans. The last Civil War soldier to die was Albert Wilson, who died in 1956. Lucas' father, Giles Gordon Lucas, was just 16 when he took up with the Confederacy as part of the Battle of Pilot Knob. His family continues to live on the same farmland he purchased after the Civil War.