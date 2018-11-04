Conference Committee OKs Ethanol Compromise

As gasoline prices rise, drivers like Jessica Hulting are ready for a break.

"With, you know, consuming up and traveling up and commuting and what not, so I think it's really important to look into alternate sources of energy," she said.

Some Missouri residents hope an increase in ethanol will help decrease gas prices. In March, the Missouri Senate and House passed different versions of a bill to require ethanol-blended fuel at all gas stations. The proposed compromise requires all gas to contain 10% ethanol and a safety mechanism to ensure low prices.

"We will not require 10% ethanol fuel standard if ethanol is above the price of gasoline," said Republican Rep. Bob Behnen of Kirksville.

The House and Senate could vote on the compromise bill as soon as Thursday. Sponsors said corn producers will get more money for their crop, while drivers pay less at the pump.

There are two ethanol-blended gasolines. The most common, E10, is used in vehicles made since 1970. Most vehicles can not use the other ethanol blend, E85. Manufacturers can tell you if your vehicle can use it.