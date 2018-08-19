Conference Still In Kansas City

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The NAACP says it's still planning to hold its national convention in Kansas City three years from now. The organization criticized Mayor Mark Funkhouser's appointment of a member of the Minuteman Civil Defense Corps to the city's park board. The appointment of 73-year-old Frances Semler also was criticized by La Raza, a Hispanic advocacy group that announced that it's pulling its 2009 convention from Kansas City. Anita Russell of the NAACP's Kansas City branch says the organization still intends to hold its 2010 convention in Kansas City. La Raza said it would hold its conference in Kansas City if Semler resigns from the Minutemen. The group opposes illegal immigration and monitors the border with Mexico to report illegal immigrants to the Border Patrol. Semler says her political views have nothing to do with her service on the parks board.