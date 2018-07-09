Confident Royals Finishing With Late-Season Kick

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 22 2011 Sep 22, 2011 Thursday, September 22, 2011 1:18:00 PM CDT September 22, 2011 in Baseball
Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals are quietly making a statement in late September.

When's the last time they could say that?

After wrapping up a 6-2 home stand Wednesday night, the Royals head out for a season-ending six-game trip that begins Friday night with three games against the Chicago White Sox. Then comes three games against the Minnesota Twins before the long offseason.

This year, the offseason won't be quite so tough to bear.

A young and talented roster has come together to win eight of its last 10, players are hitting up and down the lineup and even the pitching has been vastly improved.

It's all enough to give manager Ned Yost reason to be optimistic as the season winds down.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 78°
9am 82°
10am 85°
11am 87°