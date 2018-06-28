Conflicting Accounts after Robbery Charges

COLUMBIA - Last September David Riley ran into an undercover cop at a Columbia gas station and demanded that he hand over his wallet. Last week he plead guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison on a felony charge for resisting arrest. Riley denies trying to rob the undercover cop and says they beat him for no reason. Today the Columbia Police wanted to clear the air on how it feels the incident went.

CPD says within seconds of seeing the Officer Hessenflow demanded his wallet. Officers say they then pulled out their badges and a gun and ordered Riley to get on the ground. They say he resisted arrest so they restrained him and took him into custody.

The incident happened right in from of a surveillance camera. A Columbia blogger released details allegedly from Riley's perspective.

