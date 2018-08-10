Confusion lingers on roll cart ballot language

COLUMBIA - Some voters said they are left confused about the language of the city's Proposition 1, which passed Tuesday and ultimately means roll carts will not be used in Columbia.

Proposition 1 had two options: "yes," which would stop the city from considering the implementation of roll carts, and "no," which would have allowed the discussion to continue. (See sample ballot question below.)

The KOMU 8 Facebook page was filled with comments from viewers voicing their concerns about the wording on the ballot.

Facebook user Jeanne Tucker Gordon said, "

Headley said he did not know if the ballot could have been written in a "better way."

"We worked with an attorney to make sure that it was legal," he said. "We had to make sure that the language was very legal language."

Jon Asher, a Columbia voter who voted "no" on Proposition 1, said he didn't like the wording on the ballot.

"I'm not even in favor of it being called the "roll-cart" issue because neither way it would give us roll-carts," Asher said. "So when it's called the "roll-cart" issue, that seems disingenuous."

Asher also said it was "intentionally misleading" and it makes him feel very cynical because the city would not allow the voters to decide on a "simple yes or no vote."

Marvin Overby, a political science professor at the University of Missouri said the language on the ballot was confusing because "it was essentially a double negative."