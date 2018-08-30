Congregation of closed church donates $2 million

CREVE COEUR (AP) - A suburban St. Louis church that closed its doors was set to donate $2 million to 14 local and global nonprofit organizations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Hamilton Christian Church in Creve Coeur closed in 2013 after 118 years. The congregation sold its 24,000-square-foot building on seven acres for $2 million, and planned to donate the money to ministries the church previously supported.

Church representatives said there are no stipulations on the donations. Each organization would use the money to support their programs.

The ministries receiving the money included Caring Solutions, which serves people in St. Louis with disabilities; Heifer International, which seeks to end hunger and poverty by providing livestock and training in struggling areas; a food pantry, a preschool and others.