Congress considers Ste. Genevieve for National Parks System

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Congress is considering whether to add parts of a Missouri town near the Mississippi River to the National Parks System.

Members of Missouri's congressional delegation filed legislation this week to establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historic Site, which could bring federal money to the area for building preservation and cultural programs.

French settlers founded Ste. Genevieve more than 250 years ago, and the town calls itself the oldest European settlement in Missouri. The French and Spanish governments controlled Ste. Genevieve for decades before the Louisiana Purchase brought it into U.S. territory.

The National Parks Service says the town displays rare aspects of American history.

Ste. Genevieve has a population of fewer than 5,000 people and is about 60 miles south of St. Louis.