Congress prepares to skip planned recess if shutdown goes on

1 day 2 hours 4 minutes ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 4:57:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the next deadline to pay federal workers, the White House shifted tactics, trying to bypass House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to negotiate with rank-and-file lawmakers even as President Donald Trump dug in for a prolonged shutdown.

The House and Senate announced Tuesday they would stay in session, canceling an upcoming recess week at home if the shutdown continued, which seemed likely. On the shutdown's 25th day Tuesday, Trump did not move off his demand to have Congress provide $5.7 billion to build his promised border wall with Mexico. Democrats say they will discuss border security once the government has reopened, but Pelosi is refusing money for a wall they view as ineffective and immoral.

The president, on a conference call with supporters, showed no signs of backing down.

"We're going to stay out for a long time, if we have to," Trump said. "We'll be out for a long time."

With some 800,000 federal employees furloughed or working without pay, Trump suggested the partial shutdown, which has clogged airport security lines and shuttered federal agencies, was going smoothly.

"People are very impressed with how well government is working with the circumstances that we're under," Trump said.

Behind the scenes, though, the administration — and its allies on Capitol Hill — are warily eyeing the next payday, hoping to reach a resolution before next week's Tuesday deadline, when they'll need to prepare the next round of paychecks for workers who have been seeing zeros on their pay slips.

"There is definitely a sense that there is a deadline approaching, which would be next Tuesday, to make sure that we're able to solve this problem," said Mercedes Schlapp, a White House spokeswoman.

Tuesday brought another day of high theatrics, but low substance, as the shutdown dragged into its fourth week. The shutdown, already the longest ever, entered its 26th day Wednesday. The previous longest was 21 days in 1995-96, when Bill Clinton was president.

Trump, who a week ago seemed intent on declaring a national emergency in order to build the wall, has turned his attention back to Congress as polling shows he is taking much of the blame for the standoff.

The White House invited rank-and-file lawmakers to lunch with Trump at the White House as part of a strategy to build support from centrist Democrats and newly elected freshmen, including those from areas where the president is popular with voters.

But the White House quickly learned the limits of that approach. None of the House Democrats took Trump up on the offer.

One, Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., "welcomes the opportunity to talk with the President about border security," his spokesman said, "as soon as the government is reopened."

Trump ended up lunching with a handful of lesser-known House Republicans. The White House will try again later this week, inviting a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Problem Solvers caucus to talks.

Trump urged his supporters to call the offices of Democratic lawmakers to press them to support the wall to reopen the government

A short time later, a group of House Democrats made its way to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office demanding that he consider House-passed bills to fund the government. McConnell was not in his office at the time, so the Democrats left a note.

McConnell says he doesn't want to waste the Senate's time and will only bring up measures that Trump will sign into law. Democrats, he said, have turned Trump's wall into "something evil" and it's time to get the country off the "political carousel" of the shutdown fight.

Republicans complain that Democrats are the ones who are refusing to budge, and they say it's up to Pelosi to bring Trump a new offer.

"The president — who is not well-known for flexibility — has been more flexible than the other side," said Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership.

Meanwhile, the effects of the partial government closure intensified around the country, with workers facing deepening anxieties about mortgage payments and unpaid bills.

Some lawmakers are reluctant to return home for next week's planned recess — some were planning their first town halls of the new year — as the standoff deepens. JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon told reporters Tuesday that he expects U.S. economic growth to slow to nothing this quarter if the government shutdown continues.

"I hope it doesn't go to the end of the week," said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Senate Republican. "I'd like to see us have a breakthrough here."

But hopes of side deals being cut by the White House seemed unlikely, as did the prospect of groups of senators meeting privately to forge a compromise.

Said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., "The shutdown will eventually take us to a place where the average American is angry at and sick of all of us."

Even though Trump is focused on pushing Democrats to return to the negotiating table, it was the president who walked out of the most recent talks last week after Pelosi told him she would not yield to his demands.

As the White House invited lawmakers to lunch Tuesday, Pelosi gave her blessing for lawmakers to attend. She told her team that the group can see what she and others have been dealing with in trying to negotiate with Trump.

Pelosi predicted that after meeting with Trump, the lawmakers would want to make a "citizen's arrest," according to an aide, who wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, another centrist Democrat, said the White House is "grasping at straws."

More News

Grid
List

BREAKING: Columbia man killed in early morning shooting
BREAKING: Columbia man killed in early morning shooting
COLUMBIA -- Police confirmed one man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. In a press release, CPD said... More >>
40 minutes ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 6:21:00 AM CST January 17, 2019 in News

The Latest: Democrats react to Missouri governor's speech
The Latest: Democrats react to Missouri governor's speech
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's budget and State of the State address Wednesday... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 9:55:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Parson proposes $351M bond for bridges
Parson proposes $351M bond for bridges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing a $351 million bond to repair or replace 250... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 9:29:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Weekend Winter Storm; the good and the bad
UPDATE: Weekend Winter Storm; the good and the bad
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Another winter... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 7:23:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in Weather

Upcoming winter weather could contribute to mid-Missouri tree damage
Upcoming winter weather could contribute to mid-Missouri tree damage
COLUMBIA- Lately, mid-Missourians have had the chance to build a snowman or go sledding and then eventually warm up next... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 7:08:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Is your roof safe from the snow? Expert says to be aware
Is your roof safe from the snow? Expert says to be aware
COLUMBIA – An expert warns that two snow events, one after the other, may affect your roof. Although city... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 6:38:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Man killed by St. Louis police was suspect in shooting
Man killed by St. Louis police was suspect in shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man killed after allegedly shooting at St. Louis detectives was facing charges for shooting a... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Woman says Drury didn't protect her after sexual assault
Woman says Drury didn't protect her after sexual assault
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former student alleges in a lawsuit that Drury University didn't protect her after she was sexually... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 5:06:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Friends of man killed on Sarazen Drive say he died a hero
Friends of man killed on Sarazen Drive say he died a hero
COLUMBIA - The friend of a man killed on Sarazen Drive over the weekend says investigators told him John Albers... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 3:46:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Professor accused of coercing students to work has resigned
Professor accused of coercing students to work has resigned
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A University of Missouri-Kansas City professor has resigned after being accused of coercing foreign graduate students... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 2:46:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Missouri Supreme Court: Health provider must pay woman $29M
Missouri Supreme Court: Health provider must pay woman $29M
SPRINGFIELD — A Missouri health provider will have to pay tens of millions of dollars to a former patient... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 1:13:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Program to give computers to low-income families; applications open
Program to give computers to low-income families; applications open
COLUMBIA - Applications are now available for a giveaway designed to provide computers for low-income families. The city relinquishes... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 12:26:00 PM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Schmitt announces settlements with Fiat Chrysler and Bosch
Schmitt announces settlements with Fiat Chrysler and Bosch
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney general Eric Schmitt announced a settlement with Fiat Chrysler and auto parts supplier Bosch over unlawful... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 11:05:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News

MU to open residences halls early amid incoming winter storm
MU to open residences halls early amid incoming winter storm
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will open residence halls a day earlier than planned amid predictions of another winter... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 10:04:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Governor Parson prepares to give first State of the State address
Governor Parson prepares to give first State of the State address
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will give his first State of the State address in the Missouri House... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 7:25:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Congress prepares to skip planned recess if shutdown goes on
Congress prepares to skip planned recess if shutdown goes on
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the next deadline to pay federal workers, the White House shifted tactics, trying to bypass... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 4:57:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News

Candidates face off at second Columbia mayoral candidate forum
Candidates face off at second Columbia mayoral candidate forum
COLUMBIA - Mayoral incumbent Brian Treece and opponent, Chris Kelly, faced off in the second mayoral candidate forum Tuesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 9:27:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Teenager fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland
Teenager fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland
OVERLAND (AP) — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:37:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
7am 33°
8am 34°
9am 34°
10am 34°