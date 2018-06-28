Congressional Chess Caucus to Promote St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri lawmakers in Washington have formed a bipartisan group to promote the scholastic benefits of chess while further pushing for recognition of St. Louis as the nation's chess capital.

Republican Representative Jason Smith and Democratic Representative William Lacy Clay lead the Congressional Chess Caucus. Other members include Missouri Republicans Vicky Hartzler, Blaine Luetkemeyer and Ann Wagner, and Democratic Representative John Conyers of Michigan.

The caucus launch comes as St. Louis prepares to again host the U.S. Chess Championship and U.S. Women's Championship, beginning on May 7.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis has hired former U.S. Senator Jim Talent and former Representative Earl Thomas Coleman to lobby for a congressional resolution naming St. Louis the chess capital of the country.