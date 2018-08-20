Congressman Todd Akin Adds Real Estate to Federal Reports

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri Congressman Todd Akin is revising a decade of federal ethics reports to note his stake in some family real estate matters.

The House Republican, who's running for U.S. Senate, is amending his personal financial disclosure reports for 2001 through 2010 to show his stake in property owned by family partnerships in the St. Louis area and Cape Cod, Mass.

Akin spokesman Steve Taylor said Monday the congressman did not initially think the items needed disclosure because he has no controlling interest and received no money. Akin amended the reports after seeking advice from the House Ethics Committee.

Republicans, meanwhile, filed a complaint Monday related to recent campaign finance revisions by Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. The revisions show an additional $277,000 in contributions stemming from her 2006 campaign.