Congresswoman eyes special prosecutor in police shootings

By: The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE - A New Mexico congresswoman is pushing legislation that would urge governors to appoint special prosecutors to investigate police shootings.

The office for Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday she would push for the new measure amid high-profile police shootings in Albuquerque, Denver, and Ferguson, Missouri.

Under the proposal, special prosecutors would present the findings to a judge during a probable cause hearing.

Grisham says there's public suspicion that police officers currently receive preferential consideration during investigations by prosecutors and grand juries into police shootings.

Albuquerque police and the U.S. Justice Department recently signed an agreement to overhaul the city's troubled police department following more than 40 police shootings since 2010.