Congresswoman Hartzler to visit Columbia

COLUMBIA - Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, will be in Columbia Monday morning.

The politician is taking time to speak with veterans at the Columbia Vet Center on Rangeline Street.

One of the big points Hartzler is expected to bring up is post traumatic stress disorder among war veterans.

Hartzler tweeted on June 28 saying, "If your loved one suffers from PTSD, you suffer too."

She continued by saying, "...learn how PTSD may be affecting your relationship, how to take care of yourself, and how to help your loved one get the treatment they deserve. #PTSDAwareness #BeThere."

Moving forward, she wants to put veteran suicide prevention at the forefront of the discussion.

The representative spent time at the "Moving Wall" Vietnam war memorial on Sunday.

Hartzler said, "It was sobering to experience this hollowed reminder of the sacrifices of over 58,000 Americans & to see the names of the husbands, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters who gave so much."

The congresswoman's appearance is scheduled to happen sometime before 11 a.m. on Monday.