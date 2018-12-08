Congresswoman invites businesses for tax reform conversation

COLUMBIA- Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is in Columbia Friday to meet with local business owners to hear their input on the tax reform bill passed in the House by Republicans Thursday evening.

Hartzler wants to have an open conversation to hear what business owners and other leaders in the community think and what they want to see during this reform process.

"She is getting input from the business community within her district; her constitutes. She wants to see what does this mean to them, how this looks, what are their thoughts, and what are their suggestions," Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said.

The House bill passed Thursday is the first of its kind since Reagan signed the Tax Reform Act in 1986. The bill would cut the corporate tax rate from 35 to 20 percent and make other tweaks to make businesses more competitive.

The invite went out to the full Chamber of Commerce membership, which is around 1,000 members. McCormick said they plan to see types of businesses Friday.

"Looking at the attendee list we’ve got a nice cross section of our business community," McCormick said. "From smaller,medium, and large businesses, to the different types of businesses. Retail to manufacturing, you know just everything in between."

McCormick said having Hartzler in town is an advantage businesses should take.

"Anytime you get the chance to sit down with a congress person and talk to them about what is going on at the federal level and express your concerns or express your approval or thoughts about it," McCormick said. "It is always a good thing to take advantage of that and have the ability to do so."

The conversation will take place at the Diversified Management conference room at 404 Tiger Lane from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.