Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler announces re-election bid

HARRISONVILLE – Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler announced her intention to seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives via a press release Monday.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family I have decided to seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives," Hartzler said. "I love the great people of the fourth Congressional District and feel honored to be their voice in Washington."

Hartzler is in her fourth term in the House, and serves as chairwoman of the House Armed Services Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. She is also a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee and Chairwoman of the House Values Action Team.

Rep. Hartzler was first elected to political office in 1994 as State Representative for Missouri’s 124th District serving six years as a member of the Missouri legislature.

Hartzler was a popular choice among Republican supporters to run against Sen. Claire McCaskill for her senate seat in 2018.

“I and my family took a hard look and prayed faithfully about running for the U.S. Senate," Hartzler said. "While I am honored by the support I’ve received, it is my belief this race is for another solid conservative to pursue and win in 2018.”

Hartzler added that while she thinks we're moving in the right direction, there is much to be done and that she believes the future is bright.

In her release, Hartzler said she wants her focus to be on rebuilding and restoring national defense, improving the economy and addressing a "broken Washington."