Conn. Commuter Trains Collide; 60 Go to Hospitals

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says a total of 60 people have been taken to hospitals with injuries from a collision between two New York-area commuter trains.

The governor said from the scene of the accident Friday night that most people were not seriously hurt but five were critically injured, including one very critically injured.

The trains on the Metro-North Railroad commuter line, which serves New York City, collided shortly after 6 p.m. when one train derailed and smashed into the other.

The governor said there was extensive damage to the train cars and the track, and that the accident will have a "big impact" on the Northeast Corridor. He said it could take until Monday for normal service to be restored. He said the area where the accident happened was down to two tracks because of repair work.