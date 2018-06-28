"Connect 2 CoMo" Campaign Welcomes Students

COLUMBIA - MU students were busy Friday moving back into dorms and apartments. And the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Convention and Visistors Bureau, and the downtown "District" were making efforts to connect to the students so that they feel welcomed. The groups call their campaign "Connect2CoMo."

The campaign urges business to offer student specials, hang welcome banners, and use social media to reach students.

Chairwoman Lynda Baumgartner says this is the first year of Connect2CoMo and hopes that some of the efforts help students make the adjustment to campus life.