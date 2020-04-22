Connecting assisted living residents to family with technology

COLUMBIA - Stay-at-home orders and visitor restrictions are preventing some families from being able to gather and check on each other. But one local nursing home is doing its part to bring in technology to keep those family members in touch during the pandemic.

Anna Lower is in charge of activities at Lenoir Woods Lutheran Senior Services. She’s doing what she can to help keep spirits high.

“The biggest thing we’ve been doing is video calls with the families, which has been great if you think about how uplifting it can be to see or talk to a family member you haven’t in a while, or they can show you a baby that was recently born.. its great to see that,” she said. “They can speak to someone across the country that they haven’t been seeing before. It's really beautiful to witness.”

So far, Lenoir Woods has done over 200 video calls.

And not only are they working to keep everyone connected, they are also doing their part to keep morale up during an uncertain time.

“We want to fill that void," Lower said. "We're just trying to do whatever we can to reconnect the families, if it's through video, audio, or other activities that the residents can connect to: using our intercom in ways we never have, projecting music through the halls. Residents can use YouTube to watch concerts and church services."

The safety of residents in the senior community is top priority. Now, making it a happy and comfortable community filled with communication is the obstacle everyone is trying to navigate.

“We keep the spirits of the residents up and keep our own up, too," Lower said. "It's very different, it's just a new way of life for all of us.”

This new technology is even something they are excited to continue beyond the pandemic.

“What if we want to keep doing this after?" Lower asked. "That’s a good problem to have - we just came up with a new idea.”