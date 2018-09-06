Conquest Kid's Cancer Fundraiser Raised Record Amount

COLUMBIA - St. Baldrick's Foundation's second annual Conquer Kid's Cancer event took place at Bleu restaurant April 14. The basis of the event is to raise money for childhood cancer research.

The way that money is raised is through a different way than many other fundraisers... it is by shaving people's heads in support childhood cancer research.

The event was organized by MU medical students and is sponsored by the MU School of Medicine, MU's Children's Hospital and St. Baldrick's Foundation.

Last year's event raised a total of around 37 thousand and this year, expectations were set to raise 50 thousand dollars.

Before the shaving of the heads even began, there was 71 shavers signed up and already $41,000 in donations.

Some of the family members of children who have cancer attended the event to shave their heads in support of their child.