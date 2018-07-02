Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of tires at the Stringtown Bridge Access.
An agent found the tires and determined they were left there between June 19 and 20.
"We would much rather spend the public's tax dollars and our efforts on other conservation projects than picking up and disposing of trash," said Agent Chris Horn in a media release.
If you have information which can help the department investigate the dump, call Agent Horn at (573) 690-6295 or e-mail him at christopher.horn@mdc.mo.gov
You can also call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.
