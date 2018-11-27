Conservation authorities investigate shooting of bald eagle

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Authorities say an immature bald eagle has been shot and killed in rural northwest Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation began investigating after receiving a report that the eagle had been shot on private property. Clinton County conservation agent Tyson Hartshorn says an X-ray confirmed that it died from a gunshot wound.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the bird is thought to have been shot on Jan. 18 after deer hunting season closed. Hartshorn called the shooting "alarming" and said it's something the department doesn't see often. He says there's no indication that the eagle was misidentified.

Wildlife officials have obtained physical evidence from the scene and are conducting a joint investigation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.