Conservation Department Studying Catfish

2007

SAVERTON (AP) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is trying to learn more about catfish in the Mississippi River. Conservation department officials are looking at the populations of blue and flathead catfish between the Missouri-Iowa border and Lock and Dam 22 at Saverton, south of Hannibal. Fisheries management biologist Ross Dames says the goal is to find ways to make fishing better. Data gathering has actually been under way for a couple of years, and will continue through 2008.