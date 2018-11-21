Conservation Officials Hold Meetings About Deadly Deer Disease

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Conservation officials will hold public meetings throughout Missouri on a deadly disease that affects deer.

The meetings in September and October will focus on chronic wasting disease and how to limit its spread. The sessions are aimed at hunters, landowners, conservation groups and businesses, including captive deer breeders and big-game hunting preserves.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological condition that spreads through physical contact or contact with soil containing the waste of an infected deer.

Missouri has confirmed 11 cases in captive deer and 10 in free-ranging deer. The first cases were detected in 2010 and 2011 in captive deer at hunting preserves in north-central Missouri.

The Conservation Department's first meeting is Sept. 3 at the Macon County Expo Center. Others are listed on the agency's website.