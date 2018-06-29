Conservationist Says Green Pest Control Offers Many Benefits

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri conservation expert said "green" pest control treatments not only save the soil, they save money as well.

Agronomist Glenn Davis said, "If you can find a less chemically dependent approach" to controlling a pest, "you're better off in many, many ways."

"We know that economically and just from an effectiveness stand point that overusing those chemicals ends up with them being less effective overtime, less economically effective and less effective in controlling the pest," he said.

A standard termite elimination process consists of pumping hundreds of gallons of chemicals in the soil where the termites live.

Eliminating chemical build up is especially important in Missouri, Davis said, because exotic chemicals take up room in the soil that might otherwise be better used.

"There are probably some issues in terms of long-term build up of chemicals in the soil," Davis said. "But for me the biggest issue is that we want to continue to build up organic matter in our soils."

"Soils in Missouri, especially certain areas in Missouri are very low in organic matter," he said.

The owner of a Mid-Missouri pest control company said there are financial benefits to eliminating chemicals.

Greg Wilson, of Denning Pest Control, said his company has gone "green" in its termite treatments because of the high demand from their customers.

"People requesting it has gone up just a whole lot over the past 5 or 6 years," said Greg Wilson.

Wilson and his team use termite baits and place them in the soil around the affected area. Wilson said the baits contain no harmful chemicals and eliminate up to 50 million termites.