Conservative Activist Fights Beer's Trademark Bid

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly says she wants no part of a federal trademark sought by her nephew's craft beer company.

Schlafly beer is brewed in downtown St. Louis and in suburban Maplewood by the St. Louis Brewery Co. Brewery co-founder Tom Schlafly is her nephew by marriage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawyers have failed to reach a settlement since Phyllis Schlafly filed a notice of opposition to the company's federal trademark application in September 2012.

Phyllis Schlafly is a prominent political activist best known for her efforts to defeat the Equal Rights Amendment four decades ago. Her trademark filing says the Schlafly name is recognized for promoting conservative values, including abstinence from alcohol.