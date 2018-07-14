UPDATE: Date extended for part of Boone County under boil advisory

BOONE COUNTY - Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1, which serves western and southern Boone County, said an area northwest of Columbia is under a boil advisory Friday.

The advisory comes after low water pressure and a leak in a water main. Service has been restored in all areas affected by system water main breaks.

The affected area, with streets listed below, will be under the boil advisory until noon on Monday, July 16, at the earliest.

Those areas affected include:

Consolidated Water customers located south of 21100 Rt A, including al of the Town of Hartsburg, MO.

Customers along the Bush Landing Rd S, and Hartsburg Bottom Rd E.

Consolidated Water customers located generally east of the intersection of Roemer Rd N and Obermiller Rd W.

South of Rocky Fork Creek

Customers along Obermiller Rd W, between Roemer Rd and Creasy Springs Rd.

802-804 and 3500-5460 Creasy Springs Rd

Roemer Rd N

Cindy Ln N

Oberlin Valley Dr N

Sanderson Ln W

Sunny Ridge Ln W

Prairie View Dr

707-825 Prairie Ln W

Customers are advised to check the consolidated website Consolidatedwater.com if updates in the advisory.

