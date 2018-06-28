Construction Accident Sends Two to Hospital

COLUMBIA - Early Wednesday morning two construction workers fell 30 feet when scaffolding collapsed under them. They were working on the roof at one of the Katy Place Apartment buildings on Forum Boulevard.

Both men were transported to the trauma unit at University Hospital with injuries that initially appeared to be serious.

KOMU 8 News spoke with construction worker Sean Zurmiller who was one of the two men injured in the accident. He was released from the hospital and said he was going to be alright. He said he banged up his head and neck and that his co-worker was still in the hospital, but that he was expected to be alright as well.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the incident at 8:44 a.m. It was determined an additional fire engine and ambulance were needed.

The workers had been working on siding near the peak of the south side of Building 14 before the ladders and scaffolding collapsed. No one has been able to tell KOMU 8 News why the equipment collapsed.

The building is a two-story building with ten apartments.