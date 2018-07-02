Construction Affects Benton County Roads

BENTON COUNTY - Drivers can expect one-lane traffic where crews are laying down a new asphalt driving surface on Route 65 south of Warsaw beginning as early as Thursday, September 22. According to the the Missouri Department of Transportation, the work will take place along a nine-mile section of Route 65 between Benton County Route MM south of Warsaw and Benton County Route AA south of Fristoe.

Crews will grind off the top half-inch layer of existing pavement and lay down a new two-inch layer of asphalt. Drivers can expect one-lane traffic where crews are working. Crews may be on the road as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 7 p.m. The contractor is Chester Bross, Inc. of Hannibal. The company is doing the work for $1.1 million. The project is scheduled for completion by November 1. However, the contractor expects to have the work completed by mid-October.