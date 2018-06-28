Construction Beginning for Clark Lane

COLUMBIA - A $7.3 million project is set to begin Monday on Clark Lane from Ballenger Place through St. Charles Road. Clark Lane will remain open during construction, but Columbia urges drivers to be cautious when entering the work zone.

Construction crews are adding new concrete street pavement, bike lanes, and concrete and grass medians. It is expected to be completed by late fall barring any setbacks. The project is funded by capital improvement sales tax, capital fund balance, transportation sales tax, county revenue sharing and development charges.