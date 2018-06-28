Construction Begins at Bridge Over Grindstone Creek

COLUMBIA - Construction began bright and early Monday morning on a bridge over Grindstone Creek at Interstate 70 South Outer Road.



A crew began replacing the bridge, located west of Route Z, at 7 a.m.



It won't stay closed for long. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the bridge will re-open late next month.



The bridge replacement is part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Improvement Program, which will fix 800 bridges by the end of 2013.

