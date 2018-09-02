Construction Begins for KC Homeless Veterans Campus

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Construction on the first phase of a proposed housing campus for homeless and at-risk veterans in Kansas City is underway.

Groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the St. Michael's Veterans Campus, a 22-acre development in east Kansas City, which will provide housing and services for the veterans.

The Kansas City Star reports the project will be built in three phases. When it was unveiled in 2012, developers estimated it would cost about $34 million.

The first phase includes building 58 one-bedroom affordable housing units. Plans are to eventually build 180 housing units, a center offering counseling, job training and case management resources, a garden, and a recreational building.

U.S. Bank has arranged more than $17.7 million in financing for the first phase. Additional funding will be provided by Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Yarco companies.