Construction begins on Fulton Roundabout

FULTON - The roundabout will be located at the intersection of Business 54 and 2nd Street. Construction workers on the project started demolishing the existing intersection. The roundabout is a joint project by MoDOT and the city of Fulton.

The sound of jackhammers and backhoes filled the air as workers removed the pavement and started demolishing the bridges over Stinson Creek.

"It was an area that we had old bridges that eventually needed to be replaced if not today at some point in time," said the city of Fulton's Public Information Officer Darin Wernig, "And so we got together with MoDOT, since this is a state route, and tried to come up with some ways to make the traffic flow better through here."

After meetings between MoDOT and the city it was decided a roundabout would be the way to go.

"We actually worked up several different scenarios and through that picked out the most cost benefical as well as the most efficient project, which turned out to be the roundabout." said MoDOT Transportation Project Manager Jason Vanderfeltz.

The cost of the project is shared by MoDOT and the city of Fulton. According to the both men the roundabout should be finished December 15th.

With the intersection closing for the next six months worries some businesses along Business 54. The concern over the impact of the road closure and the long detour led some of the business in conjuction with the Chamber of Commerce to make posters stating "All Fulton businesses will remain open during the detour."

Just south of the intersection Keen Ford was one of the businesses concerned with the project and owner Don Keeney said he attended a couple of public meetings during the plannning process.

"Well in the long term it'll be a good thing," said Keeney, "I think it's going to really look nice and I believe it'll work ok. In the short term it's going to hurt business some what."

Both Wernig and Vanderfeltz said they understand the concerns, but they say the roundabout will be more efficient.

"It won't have any traffic signals to detract from the area," Said Wernig, "It'll be a nice open land we'll have green space in the center."

The intersection will also make the intersection safer.

"With a roundabout you will eliminate your right angle crashes, which usually are your more severe crashes and this roundabout you're basically traveling in a circle, so you eliminate the T accidents." said Vanderfeltz.

The project will cost about 2 million dollars.