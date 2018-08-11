Construction Begins on new Clinton Elks Lodge

CLINTON (AP) - Residents say the physical recovery from last year's collapse of the Clinton Elks Lodge has begun, but emotional scars remain. Club members broke ground yesterday on a new headquarters for the Elks. It will be on the same site on the town square where the old lodge came down last June, killing Elks leader Tony Komer. The collapse killed Komer, who was on the third floor, and injured nine other Elks. It took rescuers ten hours to free them from the debris. The exact cause of the collapse was never determined, but evidence pointed to deteriorated bricks in the 100-year-old building. New Elks leader Eric Mitchell said all but one of the nine injured have mostly recovered. But he says it's still tough dealing with the loss of Komer.