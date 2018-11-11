Construction begins on Paris Road

COLUMBIA – People who regularly use Paris Road at night may need to leave more time for their commutes.

The Missouri Department of Transportation began construction Monday night between Business Loop 70 and U.S. Route 63. Crews expect to finish by the end of June.

Work will take place Monday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“Traffic is just too heavy for this type of operation to do during the day,” MoDOT Columbia Office Resident Engineer Aaron Peck said.

He said lanes could be closed in either direction at night but not during the day. He said the work will be mainly asphalt replacement.

"What we tear out we replace in the same night," Peck said.

Though crews will not be at work during rush-hour, traffic jams are still a concern as Paris Road can get very busy.

"You're just sitting in inching forward traffic. It's pretty annoying," Columbia resident Joanna Nsereko said.

She lives near Paris Road but said she sometimes takes an alternate route to avoid traffic.

The work is a part of a larger $4 million project on Route B from Business Loop 70 to Centralia.

MoDOT contracted Palmyra based Chester Bross Construction Company to complete the project.