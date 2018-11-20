Construction begins on renovated stadium in Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - Construction is scheduled to begin on a renovated stadium in Joplin that will be the home of an independent league baseball team.

Joplin city officials and supporters of the new team, called the Joplin Blasters, participated at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new stadium.

The Joplin Globe reports the $4.7 million project is expected to be finished by May 2015. The redevelopment includes new lighting and fixed seating for about 2,400 fans, as well as a hospitality plaza around the field for another 2,500 to 3,000 people.

Other projects include new ticketing areas, restrooms, locker rooms and renovated dugouts, along with box suites and a press box.

The Blasters' 100-game regular season will start May 15, 2015. Player acquisitions could start next week.