Construction Companies Press On Despite Wet Weather

COLUMBIA - The recent bout of rain and severe weather has made construction work difficult for local construction companies

The ones facing the closest deadlines are companies building student housing complexes like Aspen Heights and The Domain. They have completion deadlines in August to accommodate incoming students for the next fall semester. Considering all the rain and severe weather in Columbia the past few days, and the forecasted wet weather for the rest of the month of May, every day counts for these companies to finish the job.

"Due to the excessive winter and rain conditions, Aspen Heights has worked diligently to bring forward additional resources needed to complete the project on schedule," said David Mercer, the Vice President of Construction for Aspen Heights.

"We're under roofs now, so we should be on time. Maybe a little bit of a crunch," said the project manager for The Domain apartment complex.

None of the workers on site could comment on camera, but one worker from Aspen Heights said they are under a time crunch all week and will continue to be so until their deadline in August.