Construction delays opening of Salem schools

SALEM (AP) - Summer vacation will continue for a few extra days for students in a south-central Missouri school district.

Officials with the Salem School District said the first day of school was delayed from Wednesday until Monday because a $7 million renovation and construction project isn't finished.

The district says on its webpage that the remaining work would be a liability issue if students returned before the work is done.

KYTV reports Superintendent Steve Carvajal says the middle school and high school have new classrooms and restrooms, as well as renovated libraries, a computer lab and a new school cafeteria. The project also included a new floor, roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.