Construction for a new airport terminal on August ballot

COLUMBIA - A group called The Foundation for Columbia's Future is pushing for a one percent lodging tax increase to construct a new terminal building for the Columbia Regional Airport.

The political action committee released a statement Monday saying it wants to "educate voters" about the measure which will be on the ballot Aug. 2.

Under the proposal, the tax would increase from four to five percent, and will not be effective after 23 years.

Committee co-chairman Jackie Jones said there are many reasons for a new terminal building.

"The existing terminal is 50 years old and has outlived its useful life," he said. "Among other issues, it can barely handle today's passenger count, it will not allow for anticipated growth in commercial air service and it is unable to appropriately serve people with disabilities, which has been cited by the Federal Aviation Administration."

If the tax is approved, Columbia will seek additional FAA funds that would pay for a large portion of the project, which is estimated to be cost $38 million.