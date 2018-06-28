Construction on two Boone County bridges begins Monday

COLUMBIA - Road crews are starting work on Monday to replace the bridge decks on the Rocky Fork Creek and Perche Creek bridges. The bridges are located on Route E approximately 2.5 miles north of Columbia. Both bridges will be closed to travelers throughout the entirety of the construction.

The detours for those traveling northbound on Route E are West on Interstate 70, north on Route J, east on Route 124,and south on Route E. For southbound drivers on Route E the available options are west on Route 124, south on Route J, and east on Interstate 70.

According to the assistant to the resident engineer, Kirsten Munck, neither of the two bridges has had any type of significant renovation since their original construction in 1959.

"The deck has seen a lot of wear and tear over the years, that includes salt and saturation," Munck said.

According the Munck, the road gets an average of about 3,000 cars per day.

The bridges are scheduled to open to traffic by June 5.

The total contract amount for the construction is about $600 thousand, as crews will also widen each bridge by two feet. Lehman Construction LLC is the primary contractor.