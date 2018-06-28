Construction Requires Transfers for Amtrak

Union Pacific is spending $32 million to fix the track between Kansas City and St. Louis, so sometimes Amtrak trains can't get around the heaviest construction work. Amtrak used buses for at least one leg on about half of its trips between Kansas City and St. Louis in June. Passengers were bused on about a fourth of Amtrak trips in May. Amtrak believes the Union Pacific projects eventually will provide rail passengers with a smoother ride and faster travel times. But, through Oct. 14, the morning train out of Kansas City will go only as far as Jefferson City, where passengers will take a bus to St. Louis.