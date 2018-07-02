Construction, Road Closing Delayed

COLUMBIA - Upgrades to utilities under a Truman Veteran's Hospital parking lot were scheduled to close Monk Drive on Monday morning, but the road closing was delayed until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday. MU Campus Facilities had already started preparing by putting up signage to indicate alternative routes for drivers and pedestrians. The Veterans Hospital employee parking lot and the Ronald McDonald House will both be accessible from Stadium Boulevard. The visitor parking for the Veterans Hospital and several University Hospital parking garages will be accessible from Hospital Drive. Monk Drive is scheduled reopen on September 2, but that date is subject to change due to weather.