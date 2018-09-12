Construction Starts on Lake Home for Quadruple Amputee

FOUR SEASONS - The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new home for quadruple amputee Cpl. Todd Nicely Wednesday morning.

Nicely lost his arms and legs when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan in 2010. The foundation is building a home for Nicely and his wife in Four Seasons on the Lake of the Ozarks. The home will be completely accessible, featuring moving cabinets operated by an iPad, heated floors and several other tools to aid Nicely with his daily routine.

Firefighters from New York and the Lake of the Ozarks gathered Wednesday alongside Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation representatives, Lake Ozark city officials and other members of the community, to honor Nicely and the groundbreaking of his new home.

The home is expected to be ready for move-in on Memorial Day next year. Click here if you would like to donate money or services to Nicely's new home.