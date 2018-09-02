Construction to Begin on Broadway Bridge Over Route 63

COLUMBIA - MoDOT officials announced Sunday it will begin construction on the Broadway bridge over Highway 63 Monday.

The construction is part of a series of bridge reconstruction projects in the mid-Missouri area. MoDOT will also reconstruct the Hominy Creek bridge close to where Broadway turns into Route WW at the Columbia city limit. Broadway drivers should expect delays once the project picks up, according to MoDOT.

"The construction will start at a snails pace and then pick up gradually," MoDOT traffic operator Rob Keim said. "Delays will be possible, but not expected until the construction picks up."

MoDOT lists the time-table for the projects completion at 45 days, but Keim said that number is more of an estimate, and weather will dictate how long the projects take to complete.

The official MoDOT detour will be taking route WW east through Millersburg toward route J, and then taking route J north to I-70. That detour would take 20 miles, so drivers with knowledge of the local roads should be able to find other detours once the bridge closes.

MoDOT will renovate a total of 8 bridges in the Columbia area, one bridge in Callaway County and one in Howard County as part the project.