Construction to repair potholes begins on Forum Boulevard
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works crews plan to repair potholes on Forum Boulevard starting at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
The road is also being inspected for potholes and possible water leaks under the pavement surfaces.
This will result in some lane restrictions between Forum Katy Parkway and Mills Drive throughout the day. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution while in the work zone or avoid the area.
