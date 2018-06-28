Construction Worker Hit by Truck in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY - An APAC construction worker was hit Tuesday morning on Highway 50, three miles east of Tipton.

Cpl. Rick Ryerson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a truck hit 47-year-old Donna Cavin around 8 a.m. Tuesday. She was helping control traffic with a stop sign while APAC crews were working on the shoulder of the highway.

Ryerson said 19-year-old Travis Volkart was driving a truck and stopped in front of Cavin while she was holding the stop sign. Another car, driven by 24-year-old Megan Doyle, rear-ended the truck, which then hit Cavin.

Ryerson said Cavin was taken to St. Mary's and he doesn't believe her injuries are life-threatening.

Volkart was taken to Capital Regional with moderate injuries. Ryerson said he hit his head on the windshield.

Ryerson said Doyle was not injured, and she will face traffic related charges.

Both Volkart and Doyle were wearing their seat belts.