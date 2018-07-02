Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school

JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a fall.

According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Mission Drive, where the new Capital City High School will be. Firefighters found the 47-year-old worker injured but conscious, and ended up sending him to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The department said a second worker was hurt in the same incident, but didn't need to be taken to a hospital.