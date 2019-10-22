Consultants recommend new jail in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Consultants are recommending a new jail in Kansas City to replace the outdated facility.

The Kansas City Star reports that consultants told Jackson County officials Tuesday that a new facility might cost as much as $180 million. Kansas City design firm HOK Inc. said that is a better option than spending $150 million to renovate the existing facility.

The consultants said a new jail would be cheaper to operate and safer. HOK says the four buildings that comprise the jail complex range in age from 20 to more than 80 years old. HOK says all of them are in various stages of disrepair.

The jail also is the focus of an FBI investigation. And the jail was raided earlier this year, with two guards arrested in a contraband smuggling operation.