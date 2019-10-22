Consultants recommend new jail in Kansas City

2 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Wednesday, September 06 2017 Sep 6, 2017 Wednesday, September 06, 2017 12:46:00 PM CDT September 06, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Consultants are recommending a new jail in Kansas City to replace the outdated facility.

The Kansas City Star reports that consultants told Jackson County officials Tuesday that a new facility might cost as much as $180 million. Kansas City design firm HOK Inc. said that is a better option than spending $150 million to renovate the existing facility.

The consultants said a new jail would be cheaper to operate and safer. HOK says the four buildings that comprise the jail complex range in age from 20 to more than 80 years old. HOK says all of them are in various stages of disrepair.

The jail also is the focus of an FBI investigation. And the jail was raided earlier this year, with two guards arrested in a contraband smuggling operation.

More News

Grid
List

Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis Monday... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:54:38 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Columbia approves additional funding for an affordable housing initiative
Columbia approves additional funding for an affordable housing initiative
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia approved an increase in funding for Job Point's affordable houses on Monday. Job... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:46:00 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement
Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement
(CNN) -- Four attorneys general announced a proposed framework for a global settlement that could resolve lawsuits against five companies... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4:16:38 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Blues snap four-game losing streak, beat Avalanche 3-1
Blues snap four-game losing streak, beat Avalanche 3-1
ST LOUIS - The Blues get back on track Monday night against the Avalanche, snapping their four-game losing streak. ... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 11:01:23 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in Sports

It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans, the Border War is back. Missouri and Kansas have agreed to play... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 8:28:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

MoDOT apologized after it edited 'Trump' from boy's photos
MoDOT apologized after it edited 'Trump' from boy's photos
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 7:14:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council to vote on School Resource Officers teaching freshmen
Columbia City Council to vote on School Resource Officers teaching freshmen
COLUMBIA - A unanimous vote by the Columbia City Council Monday night decided School Resource Officers (SROs) will have another... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 6:34:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Missouri proposal to expand access to voting goes to court
Missouri proposal to expand access to voting goes to court
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for a Missouri group pushing to expand access to voting argued in... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

3rd California police chief leaves in 2 years
3rd California police chief leaves in 2 years
CALIFORNIA — California police chief Shane Templeton has announced he will resign from his position on October 31. This... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 3:42:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Boone Hospital Center receives highest nursing recognition
Boone Hospital Center receives highest nursing recognition
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center was recognized Monday for a fourth consecutive Magnet® recognition. Magnet is the highest honor... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of scam calls
Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of scam calls
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Monday people should be wary of someone spoofing the department's main... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 2:22:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Opening day set for Planned Parenthood's new Illinois clinic
Opening day set for Planned Parenthood's new Illinois clinic
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A clinic quietly constructed in southern Illinois to meet demand for abortion services by residents... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 12:09:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Missouri congressman pushing for more "mammovans" in rural Missouri
Missouri congressman pushing for more "mammovans" in rural Missouri
FULTON - U.S. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is pushing for legislation that could offer more mobile mammogram services to rural communities... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 10:34:00 AM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect now charged with second degree murder in shooting of 13-year-old
UPDATE: Suspect now charged with second degree murder in shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed formal charges against Cameron White, 19, on Monday, charging him with second-degree murder and armed criminal... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 10:18:00 AM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Child sexual abuse prevention workshop in Jefferson City
Child sexual abuse prevention workshop in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY- According to Missouri KidsFirst, almost one in ten kids will be sexually abused by the time they are... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 7:37:00 AM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Helias football is keeping it in the family
Helias football is keeping it in the family
JEFFERSON CITY - When you think of football families, you may think of the Harbaughs or the Mannings; however, if... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 11:41:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in Sports

Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is set to host four senior safety presentations in October. The presentations,... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 8:43:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
COLUMBIA - More than 600 people and 11 sponsors gathered in Cosmo Park for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
10am 49°
11am 51°
12pm 54°
1pm 55°