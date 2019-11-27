CONSUMER ALERT: Federal Agency warns TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods selling recalled goods

Courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning to consumers TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods may be selling 19 recalled products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates the retailers sold nearly 2,000 products recalled. The recalls date back to 2014. The CPSC asks if you have one of the products, to immediately stop using it and contact the company.

Click HERE for the list and pictures of the 19 products.