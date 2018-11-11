Consumer Online Utility Payments Increasing

COLUMBIA- Customers are gradually moving online to pay utility bills as opposed to driving and dropping off a check. At Boone Electric Company, Kendall Mosely, the office manager of Boone Electric, believes the amount of customers who pay online will continue to grow. "The bill pay service is increasing because of banks and credit unions."

Boone Electric had 7,500 people pay online last year. This year, Mosely says it is now pushing 8,800.

Columbia resident Sheryl Nichols didn't even know she could pay her electric bill online. Now that she does, she says she wants to pay her bills online because it would be more convenient. When asked how this would help her she said,"I'd save a lot of gas."